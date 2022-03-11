Oikos (OKS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $77,514.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. Oikos has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $77,514.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded up 95.3% against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00046044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.13 or 0.06628739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,372.67 or 1.00106645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042255 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

