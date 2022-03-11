BSCView (BSCV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $530.00

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. BSCView has a market cap of $81,846.83 and approximately $530.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BSCView has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00046044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.13 or 0.06628739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,372.67 or 1.00106645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042255 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

