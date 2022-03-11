EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.89

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Separately, AlphaValue downgraded EVN to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.0759 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. EVN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

EVN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

