Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in February

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of EBCOY stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41. Ebara has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $29.85.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

