Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in February

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of EBCOY stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41. Ebara has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $29.85.
Ebara Company Profile (Get Rating)
