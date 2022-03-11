Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €86.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($93.48) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KGX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($108.70) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($91.30) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €100.00 ($108.70) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($100.00) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.42 ($109.15).

Shares of KGX opened at €69.40 ($75.43) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €82.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €88.21. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($62.90) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($88.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

