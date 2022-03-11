Ibstock (LON:IBST) Given New GBX 220 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.88) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 228 ($2.99) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ibstock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 244.17 ($3.20).

LON:IBST opened at GBX 175 ($2.29) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Ibstock has a 12 month low of GBX 149.63 ($1.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 241.60 ($3.17). The company has a market cap of £716.86 million and a PE ratio of 21.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 190.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 201.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

