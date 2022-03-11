Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 1,375.0% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.2 days.

Shares of FLMNF stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.67. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fielmann AG engages in the operation of and investment in optical businesses and hearing aid companies. It also manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Other. It offers glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, related articles and accessories, merchandise of all kinds and hearing aids and their accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.