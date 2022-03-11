Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 1,375.0% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.2 days.
Shares of FLMNF stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.67. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $74.38.
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
