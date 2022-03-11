ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.58 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.340 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on FORG shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of ForgeRock stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.21. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ForgeRock by 980.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

