Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, a growth of 1,836.2% from the February 13th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 638,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PENMF opened at $0.18 on Friday. Peninsula Energy has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

Get Peninsula Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.