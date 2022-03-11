Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, a growth of 1,836.2% from the February 13th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 638,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PENMF opened at $0.18 on Friday. Peninsula Energy has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

About Peninsula Energy (Get Rating)

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.