Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 35.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

