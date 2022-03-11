Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.06%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.
About Adams Resources & Energy (Get Rating)
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.
