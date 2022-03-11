Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,700 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.79) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.69) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.06) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,100 ($66.82) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,338.33 ($69.95).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,532 ($72.48) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.10). The company has a market cap of £89.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,518.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,084.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.62) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.99), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($754,777.12).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

