SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,210,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 129,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $49.76.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

