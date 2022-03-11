Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 160.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of National Research worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the third quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in National Research during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in National Research by 26.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in National Research by 71.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Research by 409.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $37.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.55. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $248,821.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $1,040,138 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

