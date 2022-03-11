YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SDY stock opened at $124.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $132.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.62.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

