Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 776 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 603.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.