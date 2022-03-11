YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,009 Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Upwork by 18.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,379 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth approximately $2,747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Upwork by 29.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,442,000 after buying an additional 107,781 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,326. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $19.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 1.94. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

