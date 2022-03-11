Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Shares of PAYX opened at $122.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.42. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.74 and a 52 week high of $138.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.