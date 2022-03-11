Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $264.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $247.82 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.