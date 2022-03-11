Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $103.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.89 and its 200-day moving average is $103.81. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $93.03 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

