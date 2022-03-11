Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.19)-($0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $403.3-$407.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.71 million.Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.170 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.88.

NYSE YEXT opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $760.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $118,280.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,258 shares of company stock worth $932,155. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Yext by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Yext by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yext by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yext by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

