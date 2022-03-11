Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on April 14th

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$23.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.07. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of C$23.50 and a 52-week high of C$67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$636.61 million and a P/E ratio of 23.84.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, cut Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

