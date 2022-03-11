Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of PBL stock opened at C$23.65 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of C$23.50 and a 12 month high of C$67.00. The firm has a market cap of C$636.61 million and a PE ratio of 23.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11.

PBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark cut their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, lowered Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

