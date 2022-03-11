M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.65 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 119,284 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cigna by 19.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 2.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $229.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

