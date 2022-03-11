News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of News by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in News by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,133,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,228,000 after buying an additional 375,256 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of News by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,709,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,231,000 after purchasing an additional 79,214 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

NWSA opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

News Profile (Get Rating)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.