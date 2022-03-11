Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,787 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,250 shares of company stock worth $17,274,181 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSN opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

