Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) Insider Acquires A$10,200.00 in Stock

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM – Get Rating) insider Kim Slater purchased 10,000 shares of Shriro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$10,200.00 ($7,445.26).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Shriro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Shriro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shriro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.