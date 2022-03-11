Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives $10.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPEAF shares. Barclays raised Great Portland Estates from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

