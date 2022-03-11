Austin Engineering Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:ANG)

Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Austin Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Austin Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austin Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.