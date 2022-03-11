BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

BBQ stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $130.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.86. BBQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BBQ by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BBQ by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BBQ by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BBQ by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BBQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,699,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

