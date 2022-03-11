BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
BBQ stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $130.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.86. BBQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26.
BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
