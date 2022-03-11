CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of CBFV opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $130.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.71.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 14.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth $2,309,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth $203,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

