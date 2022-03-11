Morgan Stanley Cuts Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target to $19.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLVT. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Clarivate by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

