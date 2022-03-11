Kenton Jarvis Acquires 29 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 29 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.70) per share, for a total transaction of £148.19 ($194.17).
Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 10th, Kenton Jarvis bought 21 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £150.99 ($197.84).
EZJ stock opened at GBX 510.53 ($6.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. easyJet plc has a 52 week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.35). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 616.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 631.64. The firm has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.11.
easyJet Company Profile (Get Rating)
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.
