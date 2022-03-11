Kenton Jarvis Acquires 29 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 29 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.70) per share, for a total transaction of £148.19 ($194.17).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get easyJet alerts:

On Thursday, February 10th, Kenton Jarvis bought 21 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £150.99 ($197.84).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 510.53 ($6.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. easyJet plc has a 52 week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.35). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 616.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 631.64. The firm has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.11.

EZJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.48) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.43) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.20) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 734.50 ($9.62).

easyJet Company Profile (Get Rating)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.