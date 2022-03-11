BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
BIOL opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.04.
BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.