BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BIOL opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

