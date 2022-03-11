Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $46.25 on Thursday. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. On average, analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

