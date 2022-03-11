Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 1.3% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 84,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $130.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.39. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $121.21 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

