Pacific Wealth Management Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Home Depot accounts for 0.2% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $317.94 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.76 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $332.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.52 and a 200-day moving average of $362.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Barclays boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

