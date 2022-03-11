Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $466,000 Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 38.4% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,027,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,521,000 after buying an additional 285,218 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 48.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 45.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE:HMC opened at $27.18 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

