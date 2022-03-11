SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $82.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.83. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $77.29 and a 52-week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

