Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after buying an additional 219,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,349,000 after buying an additional 207,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,827,000 after acquiring an additional 150,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,001,000 after acquiring an additional 54,938 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $207.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.54 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.81.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

