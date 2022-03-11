Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $92.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Stephens began coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $475,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Q2 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,560,000 after purchasing an additional 198,041 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Q2 by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after purchasing an additional 196,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,392,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,380,000 after purchasing an additional 141,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,489,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

