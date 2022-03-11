DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Argus

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Argus from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.20.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $104.35 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

