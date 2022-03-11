Nervos Network (CKB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.68 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $321.17 million and $7.68 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,388.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.09 or 0.06662051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.00267007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.04 or 0.00738888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00067439 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.25 or 0.00437297 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.55 or 0.00387285 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,904,643,362 coins and its circulating supply is 30,077,295,254 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CKBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.