Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

AEMD opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,823.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 408,482 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 64,691 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 36,368 shares during the period. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

