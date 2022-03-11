NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NACCO Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NC opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $220.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. NACCO Industries has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.