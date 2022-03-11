Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Avid Technology reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

AVID has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $157,160.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,862,000 after buying an additional 121,460 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Avid Technology by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,716,000 after purchasing an additional 271,973 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. raised its position in Avid Technology by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 964,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 267,969 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP raised its position in Avid Technology by 67.4% during the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 358,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Avid Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID opened at $28.01 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

