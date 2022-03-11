McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MUX. TheStreet cut shares of McEwen Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.65.
Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.71.
McEwen Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
