Brokers Set Expectations for Ecolab Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.23.

NYSE ECL opened at $162.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.55 and its 200 day moving average is $214.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

