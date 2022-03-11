Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGTI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.45.

Get Agiliti alerts:

AGTI stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.06.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $193,710.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $300,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,485 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Agiliti by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.