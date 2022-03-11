Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE PNW opened at $74.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.40. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.