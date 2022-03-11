ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

AACG stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.01. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global during the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

